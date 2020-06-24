UAE COVID-19 Case Tally Grows by 380 to 45,683 as Country Eases Travel Rules

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United Arab Emirates has increased by 380 to 45,683, a slight increase compared to the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, citing the Health Ministry, as the country is relaxing its traveling rules

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United Arab Emirates has increased by 380 to 45,683, a slight increase compared to the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, citing the Health Ministry, as the country is relaxing its traveling rules.

On Monday, the daily increase was 378 cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll is at 305, and the tally of recoveries has reached 33,703.

As of Tuesday, UAE residents and citizens will be allowed to travel to the countries designated as low-risk by the authorities.