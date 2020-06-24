UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE COVID-19 Case Tally Grows By 380 To 45,683 As Country Eases Travel Rules

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 01:19 AM

UAE COVID-19 Case Tally Grows by 380 to 45,683 as Country Eases Travel Rules

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United Arab Emirates has increased by 380 to 45,683, a slight increase compared to the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, citing the Health Ministry, as the country is relaxing its traveling rules

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United Arab Emirates has increased by 380 to 45,683, a slight increase compared to the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, citing the Health Ministry, as the country is relaxing its traveling rules.

On Monday, the daily increase was 378 cases.

Meanwhile, the death toll is at 305, and the tally of recoveries has reached 33,703.

As of Tuesday, UAE residents and citizens will be allowed to travel to the countries designated as low-risk by the authorities.

Related Topics

UAE United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

6 minutes ago

UAE participates in Arab League meeting on Libya, ..

6 minutes ago

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes Saudi Arabia’s ..

6 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Emirates ..

21 minutes ago

Al Fursan aerobatic display over UAE&#039;s hospit ..

21 minutes ago

UAE launches world&#039;s first phase III clinical ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.