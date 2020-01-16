Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has discussed recent developments in the Middle East in a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and offered the latter his condolences for the Canadian victims of the Iran plane crash last week, the UAE Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has discussed recent developments in the middle East in a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and offered the latter his condolences for the Canadian victims of the Iran plane crash last week, the UAE Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The two leaders exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments of mutual interest, particularly the current events in the Middle East, and means to maintain the security, stability and peace of the region and work to contain tension and avoid escalation," the ministry said in a statement.

Al Nahyan also expressed his condolences to Trudeau for the Canadian citizens who were killed in the crash of a Ukrainian passenger aircraft near Tehran. Trudeau, in turn, thanked the UAE Crown Prince "for his sincere and noble feelings."

On January 8, the aircraft, operated by Ukraine International Airlines, crashed soon after taking off from Tehran's airport, killing all 176 people aboard. Among victims were citizens of Ukraine, Canada, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom. On Saturday, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the plane, having confused it with a hostile missile in anticipation of a US attack.