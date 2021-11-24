UrduPoint.com

UAE Crown Prince Makes First Turkey Visit In Decade

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 09:25 PM

UAE crown prince makes first Turkey visit in decade

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday, opening a new chapter in relations between the regional rivals

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday, opening a new chapter in relations between the regional rivals.

The first high-level visit to Turkey since 2012 comes a day after the Turkish lira crashed, the latest crisis in a tumultuous period for the economy.

Erdogan greeted Sheikh Mohammed on the ceremonial blue carpet at the presidential palace in Ankara before they went into talks.

The meeting was followed by a signing ceremony for several agreements whose content was not divulged. A formal dinner was planned later at the palace.

The groundwork was laid for the rapprochement with a visit in August by a UAE delegation, as well as a phone call between Erdogan and Sheikh Mohammed, UAE's de facto ruler.

The UAE and Turkey backed opposing sides in the Libyan conflict and have diverging opinions on other regional issues such as gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Relations were particularly tense after a Saudi Arabia-led blockade on Qatar by Arab countries including the UAE in 2017.

Doha is one of Ankara's closest allies.

Erdogan has this year sought to improve ties with regional rivals including Egypt in the face of increasing diplomatic isolation that has caused foreign investment to dry up -- particularly from the West.

Investors have become skittish over what they see as Erdogan's unorthodox thinking on interest rates.

The lira has lost 39 percent in value against the Dollar since the start of the year and inflation was nearly 20 percent in October.

Sultan al-Jaber, the UAE's minister of industry and advanced technology, told Turkish state TRT Haber broadcaster that Turkey was a "natural partner" for Abu Dhabi.

Al-Jaber said the two countries would develop economic, social and trade relations including in areas such as energy, agriculture, infrastructure, finance and tourism.

"The main purpose of this visit is increasing our trade and business partnership through sustainable and successful investments," he was quoted as saying by TRT Haber.

Related Topics

Technology Business Dollar Turkey Egypt Agriculture UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Saudi Qatar Doha Ankara Lira Tayyip Erdogan August October Gas 2017 From Industry Arab Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Former French Minister Accused of Rape Quits Publi ..

Former French Minister Accused of Rape Quits Public Life

4 minutes ago
 Medical student of CMC Larkana found dead in her h ..

Medical student of CMC Larkana found dead in her hostel room

4 minutes ago
 Corn mixed wheat flour could help address nutritio ..

Corn mixed wheat flour could help address nutritional deficiencies: Vice Chancel ..

7 minutes ago
 Centre-left-led alliance seals deal on new German ..

Centre-left-led alliance seals deal on new German govt

7 minutes ago
 Russia's Inflation May Top 7.4% in 2021 - Economic ..

Russia's Inflation May Top 7.4% in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

7 minutes ago
 UN agency urges countries to strengthen food secto ..

UN agency urges countries to strengthen food sector against shocks such as Covid ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.