UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Daily Coronavirus Cases Hit Record High Of 1,007

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 11:31 PM

UAE daily coronavirus cases hit record high of 1,007

The United Arab Emirates said its daily novel coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 1,007 on Saturday, exceeding the levels they reached at the last peak in May

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ):The United Arab Emirates said its daily novel coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 1,007 on Saturday, exceeding the levels they reached at the last peak in May.

Authorities sounded the alarm earlier in the week when daily cases jumped five-fold compared with a month ago, and warned residents and citizens to abide by measures designed to curb the disease.

"Those who violate the preventive measures in place, whether an individual, shops, or restaurants, will be held accountable," Farida al-Hosani, spokeswoman for the Emirates' health sector, said on Thursday.

Hosani said 12 percent of cases were among residents or citizens returning to the UAE from abroad, even though they received negative tests from their destination countries, which are a requirement for entry.

The remainder of the cases were among those infected as a result of social events, contact in the workplace, or other gatherings.

Saturday's infection rate of 1,007 -- breaching the 1,000-mark for the first time -- came after rates steadily climbed during the week.

During the first wave of cases, the numbers peaked at 994 on May 22 before steadily declining, and then rising again a month ago.

Hosani said the spike in cases was due to people not abiding by measures such as social distancing and compulsory mask-wearing, as well as continuing to gather in large numbers in homes, shops and restaurants.

The UAE, which has a population of approximately nine million, has so far recorded 78,849 novel coronavirus cases, including 399 deaths.

The nation's vast community of migrant workers, who live in crowded and sometimes unsanitary conditions, were particularly hard hit by the disease.

The country, a collection of seven emirates, went into strict lockdown in March to suppress infections. But Dubai in particular is now largely open for business and tourism, although entering the capital Abu Dhabi still requires a negative coronavirus test.

Related Topics

Business UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates March May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches Comprehensive Strategy for Peop ..

2 hours ago

Thiem, Zverev eye first Grand Slam titles in US Op ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police arrest young man for defying safety m ..

2 hours ago

BAP's Khalid Bizenjo wins senate by-poll in Baloch ..

2 hours ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 hours ago

Maj Aziz Bhatti's anniversary observed with due de ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.