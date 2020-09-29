UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Deeply Concerned About Turkey's Interference In Libya - Foreign Minister At UNGA

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:31 PM

UAE Deeply Concerned About Turkey's Interference in Libya - Foreign Minister at UNGA

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is deeply concerned about Turkey's military interference in Libya, UAE Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan said in a speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is deeply concerned about Turkey's military interference in Libya, UAE Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan said in a speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

"My country expresses its deep concern regarding Turkey's military interference in Libya, which is an alarming part of the regional interference in Arabic affairs that has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, undermined efforts to reach a peaceful solution and destabilized the entire region," Nahyan said.

Libya was engulfed in a conflict after the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. At present, the country remains divided between two centers of power - an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA), and the UN-backed Government of National Accord's (GNA) in the country's west.

LNA is supported by Egypt and the UAE, while the GNA is backed by Turkey and Qatar.

Related Topics

Assembly Army United Nations Turkey Parliament Egypt UAE Qatar Libya United Arab Emirates Government Arab

Recent Stories

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

51 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of Am ..

46 minutes ago

Punjab University to start face-to-face classes fr ..

46 minutes ago

Chinese varsity sends 30,000 face masks to Punjab ..

46 minutes ago

Governor Punjab meets Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

46 minutes ago

Breonna Taylor's Family Demands Complete, Unedited ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.