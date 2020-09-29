The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is deeply concerned about Turkey's military interference in Libya, UAE Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan said in a speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is deeply concerned about Turkey's military interference in Libya, UAE Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan said in a speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

"My country expresses its deep concern regarding Turkey's military interference in Libya, which is an alarming part of the regional interference in Arabic affairs that has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, undermined efforts to reach a peaceful solution and destabilized the entire region," Nahyan said.

Libya was engulfed in a conflict after the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. At present, the country remains divided between two centers of power - an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA), and the UN-backed Government of National Accord's (GNA) in the country's west.

LNA is supported by Egypt and the UAE, while the GNA is backed by Turkey and Qatar.