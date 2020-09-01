UrduPoint.com
UAE Does Not Refuse Support For Creation Of Independent Palestine - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 12:53 PM

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is not against support for the creation of an independent Palestinian state with the capital in East Jerusalem, despite a normalization of relations with Israel, UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is not against support for the creation of an independent Palestinian state with the capital in East Jerusalem, despite a normalization of relations with Israel, UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said.

"The UAE stance is firm and settled in regard to support of the unchanging Arab stance on the creation of an independent Palestinian state with the capital in East Jerusalem," bin Zayed said in a video address to Palestinians.

The minister stressed that the UAE decision to normalize relations with Israel was a strategic and necessary choice that was not going to undermine the rights of the Palestinian people.

