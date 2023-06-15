UAE Economy Chief Calls for Investment in Russian Tech Industry

Emirati Economy Minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri on Thursday called for bolstering investment in Russia's artificial intelligence and other high-tech sectors to ensure future economic growth

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Emirati Economy Minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri on Thursday called for bolstering investment in Russia's artificial intelligence and other high-tech sectors to ensure future economic growth.

Al Marri said at a Russia-UAE business forum in St. Petersburg that close cooperation between the Gulf Arab state and Russia was important for promoting digitalization, AI technologies and sciences.

Russia and the United Arab Emirates will need to work together more vigorously within their bilateral committee on trade, economic and technical cooperation to achieve these goals and ensure economic development, the minister said.

SPIEF 23 Business Dialogue "Russia-UAE" was held during the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The forum began in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.