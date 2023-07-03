Open Menu

UAE Establishes Ministry Of Investment - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 08:05 PM

UAE Establishes Ministry of Investment - Prime Minister

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made a decision to establish an Investment Ministry to further stimulate investments in various sectors of the country's economy, UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made a decision to establish an Investment Ministry to further stimulate investments in various sectors of the country's economy, UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Monday.

"We have approved at the federal level the establishment of the Ministry of Investment.

Muhammad Al-Suwaidi has been appointed the Investment Minister," Mohammed tweeted after a government session.

The UAE prime minister added that the new ministry would develop the country's vision of investment projects, stimulate the national investment environment and enhance the competitiveness of its legislation to ensure that the nation remains a major player in the world's investment movement.

