UAE Evacuated Its Subjects From Iran Due to Coronavirus Outbreak - Foreign Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) evacuated its nationals from Iran in connection with the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in that country, the UAE Foreign Ministry said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency WAM on Monday.

Those evacuated were quarantined with constant monitoring of their health.

Earlier, the UAE banned its nationals from traveling to Iran, Thailand, China, Japan and South Korea.