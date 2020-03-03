UAE Expects Over 20Mln People to Visit World Expo 2020 in Dubai - Ambassador to Moscow

The United Arab Emirates expects 20 million people to visit the World Expo 2020 in Dubai this year, the country's ambassador to Russia, Maadhad Hareb Al Khaili, said on Tuesday

"We expect more than 20 million people will come to the UAE from different countries. It will increase the flow of tourists and ...

increase [the number of] meetings between organizations and government institutions; increase the exchange of new ideas; and boost the economic development of the region and its cooperation with the rest of the world," the ambassador said at the opening of UAE Day in Russia's Skolkovo Innovation Center.

The diplomat added that 190 countries will showcase their projects at the expo.

Dubai was designated as a host of the international exhibition back in 2013.

The event will be held between October 20, 2020 and April 10, 2021.