UAE Extends 10-Year Golden Visa System for Doctors, Hi-Tech Professionals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) The UAE authorities have expanded its Golden Visa system that grants 10-year residency for certain categories of professionals, including doctorate degrees holders, doctors, computer programmers and biotechnology engineers, UAE Vice President and Dubai Emir Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said on Sunday.

According to al-Maktoum, specialists in the field of artificial intelligence, big data and epidemiology, as well as best-performing students from certain high schools and universities will be also eligible for "golden" visas.

In March 2019, the UAE government allowed for the first time the issuance of five- and ten-year resident visas to certain categories of foreign citizens. Before that, the maximum period of residency for foreigners was three years. Investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, highly qualified specialists and talented students were allowed to apply for a long-term visa.