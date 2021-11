UAE Foreign Minister Arrives in Damascus First Time in Decade - Source

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Damascus on Tuesday, the first visit by a senior UAE delegation to Syria since the crisis began in 2011, an informed source in Damascus told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Damascus on Tuesday, the first visit by a senior UAE delegation to Syria since the crisis began in 2011, an informed source in Damascus told Sputnik.

"UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived this afternoon. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad met his Emirati counterpart at Damascus airport," the source said.

According to the source, the arriving delegation, accompanied by the Syrian minister, went to a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad.