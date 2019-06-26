UAE Foreign Minister Calls for Steady Implementation of JCPOA at Talks With Lavrov

The consistent implementation of the Iran nuclear deal is in the interests of the entire Middle East, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Wednesday, following his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

"We discussed the JCPOA. In this context, I told my colleague, the minister of foreign affairs of the Russian Federation, we support this agreement and believe that it should be implemented steadily because it directly affects the states of the region, the regional problems," the top UAE diplomat said.

The minister added that, during the talks, he "listened to very useful Russian ideas and initiatives on de-escalation in the region and ensuring security.

"

On May 8, exactly a year after the United States unilaterally left the accord and started unveiling the "toughest ever" sanctions, Tehran informed the remaining parties to the nuclear deal � France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and the European Union � about its decision to abandon some parts of it and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests under the agreement. If this request is not met, Tehran has said it will be ready to take further measures to scrap the accord, also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The second stage of reducing obligations could entail Tehran suspending the modernization of the nuclear reactor in Arak and abandoning the restrictions on uranium enrichment levels.