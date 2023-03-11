UrduPoint.com

UAE Foreign Minister Calls Restoration Of Iran-Saudi Relations Important For Middle East

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

UAE Foreign Minister Calls Restoration of Iran-Saudi Relations Important for Middle East

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) The restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran is an important step toward stability and prosperity in the middle Eastern region, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Saturday.

On Friday, Iran and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement mediated by China to resume relations, as well as open embassies and representative offices within two months. The joint statement was signed after days of talks between the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council and his Saudi counterpart in Beijing. The foreign ministers of the two countries intend to meet to discuss the agreement's implementation.

"The restoration of relations between fraternal Saudi Arabia and Iran is an important step towards stability and prosperity in the region," the UAE foreign minister said on Twitter.

Diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh were severed in 2016 after an attack on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran by protesters against the kingdom's execution of prominent Shiite theologian Nimr al-Nimr, but in recent months both sides have expressed their desire to resolve existing differences. In an interview with The Atlantic, released in September, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that his country's relations with Iran should be built as with a neighbor.

Related Topics

Attack Iran China Twitter UAE Riyadh Saudi Beijing Tehran Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman September 2016 Agreement

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

5 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.