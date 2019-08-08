UAE Foreign Minister Expresses Concern Regarding Recent Clashes in Yemen

Anwar Gargash, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), expressed his concern on Wednesday about the clashes between the guards of the presidential palace and the South Yemeni separatists in Aden, the seat of Yemen's internationally recognized government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Anwar Gargash, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), expressed his concern on Wednesday about the clashes between the guards of the presidential palace and the South Yemeni separatists in Aden, the seat of Yemen's internationally recognized government.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Aden governorate told Sputnik that armed men had tried to break through the palace gates, while the palace guard opened fire at them. The Southern Transitional Council, a secessionist political organization, announced general mobilization and called for its forces to march toward the presidential palace to protest Al-Islah political party, connected to the Muslim Brotherhood (banned in Russia).

"The events surrounding the Palace of Maashiq cause concern.

It is necessary to call [the sides] to make peace. Escalation cannot be an acceptable solution," the foreign minister tweeted.

Since 2015, Yemen has been gripped by a civil war between the government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Islamist Houthi movement.

In 2017, the Southern Transitional Council was created around former Aden Governor Aidarus Zoubaidi, fired by Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi for his sympathies toward southern secessionists, and in 2018 tried to seize control of the city of Aden. Despite later stabilization of the situation, the incident revealed serious rifts within the anti-Houthi coalition. The UAE is rumored to be one of the Southern Transitional Council's supporters.