UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Foreign Minister Expresses Concern Regarding Recent Clashes In Yemen

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:14 PM

UAE Foreign Minister Expresses Concern Regarding Recent Clashes in Yemen

Anwar Gargash, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), expressed his concern on Wednesday about the clashes between the guards of the presidential palace and the South Yemeni separatists in Aden, the seat of Yemen's internationally recognized government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Anwar Gargash, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), expressed his concern on Wednesday about the clashes between the guards of the presidential palace and the South Yemeni separatists in Aden, the seat of Yemen's internationally recognized government.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Aden governorate told Sputnik that armed men had tried to break through the palace gates, while the palace guard opened fire at them. The Southern Transitional Council, a secessionist political organization, announced general mobilization and called for its forces to march toward the presidential palace to protest Al-Islah political party, connected to the Muslim Brotherhood (banned in Russia).

"The events surrounding the Palace of Maashiq cause concern.

It is necessary to call [the sides] to make peace. Escalation cannot be an acceptable solution," the foreign minister tweeted.

Since 2015, Yemen has been gripped by a civil war between the government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Islamist Houthi movement.

In 2017, the Southern Transitional Council was created around former Aden Governor Aidarus Zoubaidi, fired by Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi for his sympathies toward southern secessionists, and in 2018 tried to seize control of the city of Aden. Despite later stabilization of the situation, the incident revealed serious rifts within the anti-Houthi coalition. The UAE is rumored to be one of the Southern Transitional Council's supporters.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Governor Russia Yemen UAE Aden United Arab Emirates March 2017 2015 2018 Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Kyrgyz Security Committee Says Atambayev's Support ..

4 minutes ago

Livestock and Dairy Development (LDD) cancels vaca ..

4 minutes ago

Pipeline System in North of Belarus Fully Cleared ..

6 minutes ago

Solid measures afoot to protect wildlife: Division ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Antimonopoly Service Opens Case Against Ap ..

6 minutes ago

Earthquake jolts different parts of KP

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.