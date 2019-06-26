UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Foreign Minister Expresses Hope War In Yemen To End In 2019

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:26 PM

UAE Foreign Minister Expresses Hope War in Yemen to End in 2019

The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) foreign minister, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, voiced hope on Wednesday that the armed conflict in Yemen, which has been dragging on for about four years already, would be finally put to an end in 2019 and an inclusive political process would be launched in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) foreign minister, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, voiced hope on Wednesday that the armed conflict in Yemen, which has been dragging on for about four years already, would be finally put to an end in 2019 and an inclusive political process would be launched in the country.

Earlier in the day, the top UAE diplomat held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"We have discussed the situation in Yemen. We have confirmed that we continue our efforts to support Mr [Martin] Griffiths, the UN secretary general's special envoy [for Yemen]. We consider the Stockholm accords to be one of the steps, but we hope that this year, Mr. Minister, the year 2019 will be the year when the war in Yemen will end and the year of a large-scale inclusive political process in the interests of the Yemeni people will be launched," the minister said.

The civil conflict in Yemen between the internationally recognized Yemeni government and Houthi rebels, who have occupied vast lands in the country's northwest, began in 2015. The Saudi-led coalition is helping out the government forces with airstrikes, but it has been slammed by human rights activists for inflicting numerous civilian casualties in the process.

Last December, the warring parties attended UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden. As a result of the meeting, the rebels and the government agreed to a ceasefire in the Yemeni port city of Al Hudaydah, an exchange of prisoners and the establishment of humanitarian corridors.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Moscow Russia Yemen UAE Stockholm Al Hudaydah Sweden United Arab Emirates December 2015 2019 Government Top

Recent Stories

Following dollar, Rupee falls against Saudi Riyal, ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister Says Formation of Possible Gl ..

5 minutes ago

278 illegal gas connections removed in Peshawar

7 minutes ago

RPO holds meeting with DPOs, SDPOs

7 minutes ago

Supreme Court maintains deaths sentence of a murd ..

7 minutes ago

Former president Asif Ali Zardari withdraws all ba ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.