UAE Foreign Minister Says Formation of Possible Global Coalition Not Directed Against Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Wednesday that any steps taken between between his government and the United States to form a global coalition were intended to protect oil ships in the Gulf region and were not directed against Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Wednesday that any steps taken between between his government and the United States to form a global coalition were intended to protect oil ships in the Gulf region and were not directed against Iran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Al Nahyan on Monday to discuss preserving maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, following an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Although no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, the United States insists that Iran was behind it, whereas Iran denies the allegations.

"We discussed several issues during [US State Secretary Mike Pompeo's] visit. One of them was the Iranian dossier. ... I confirm that any practical steps [toward creating a global coalition] are aimed at ensuring the protection of these [oil tankers] and these Straits, and not against Iran," the minister told a press conference after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Al Nahyan added that it was important to expand international participation in the proposed global coalition, not only to countries in the region, but also to countries of oil exporters and importers, to ensure the physical protection of oil and other vessels in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, the Gulf of Hormuz.

Before leaving for his working visit to the Middle East, Pompeo said that the plan to form a global coalition was intended to counter the military threat of Iran and he intended to seek support from leaders in the region.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated since US President Donald Trump last year withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and began reimposing US sanctions on the country. Most recently, on Thursday, Iran said that it had downed a US surveillance drone, to which the United States responded that it had almost retaliated with military actions, but decided against it.� �