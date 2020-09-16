UrduPoint.com
UAE Foreign Minister Thanks Netanyahu For Halting Annexation Of Palestinian Territory

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:25 AM

United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday thanked Israel for halting plans to annex Palestinian in a speech preceding the signing of bilateral peace accords at the White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday thanked Israel for halting plans to annex Palestinian in a speech preceding the signing of bilateral peace accords at the White House.

"Your Excellency, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the State of Israel, thank you for choosing peace and for halting the annexation of Palestinian territories, a decision that reinforces our shared will to achieve a better future for generations to come," he said.

Upon signing the US-brokered agreement, the UAE will become the third Arab country to normalize relations with Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. Bahrain, represented by its foreign minister in Washington, is also signing a peace deal with Israel on Tuesday.

