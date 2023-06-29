UAE Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish Ambassador, Protests Over Quran Burning in Stockholm

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The UAE Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it summoned Swedish Ambassador Liese-Lotte Andersen to hand a note of protest in connection with the burning of the Quran in Stockholm.

On Wednesday, media reported that the Swedish police allowed the protest action featuring the burning of a Quran near the main mosque in Stockholm on the day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that the decision of the police was "legal but inappropriate."

"The UAE Foreign Ministry informed the ambassador of the state's strong protest and condemnation of the Swedish government's granting permission to extremists in the capital Stockholm to burn the book of the Holy Quran, as well as its evasion of its responsibility and disrespect for humanitarian values in this regard," the ministry said on Twitter.