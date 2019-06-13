The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has signed an agreement with Yemen's electricity and energy ministry to build a power plant in Aden at a cost of 100 million U.S. dollars

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ):The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has signed an agreement with Yemen's electricity and energy ministry to build a power plant in Aden at a cost of 100 million U.S. dollars.

The agreement is part of the continuous program implemented by the United Arab Emirates to support the electricity sector in Aden, said a report by the state news agency WAM.

Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and vice president of the Khalifa Foundation, said the deal was approved for the establishment of a power plant and the development of a power grid with a capacity of about 120 megawatts.

"Around 2.5 million Yemeni citizens are expected to benefit from the project," he said.