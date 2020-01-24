UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, France Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Latest Developments In Middle East- State Media

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:56 PM

UAE, France Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Latest Developments in Middle East- State Media

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met on Friday with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to discuss bilateral ties and the recent developments in the region, state news agency WAM reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met on Friday with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to discuss bilateral ties and the recent developments in the region, state news agency WAM reported.

The meeting took place on Friday in the French capital of Paris.

The two ministers held talks on issues of mutual concern and the latest developments in the region Libya, Iran and Sudan in particular according to WAM.

Al Nahyan noted that the UAE-based Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Louvre Abu Dhabi represented a distinctive model of partnership between the two friendly countries, including political, economic and cultural aspects.

Related Topics

Iran UAE Abu Dhabi Paris Sudan Libya

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

8 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

8 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.