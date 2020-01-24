UAE, France Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Latest Developments in Middle East- State Media

(@imziishan)

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met on Friday with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, to discuss bilateral ties and the recent developments in the region, state news agency WAM reported

The meeting took place on Friday in the French capital of Paris.

The two ministers held talks on issues of mutual concern and the latest developments in the region Libya, Iran and Sudan in particular according to WAM.

Al Nahyan noted that the UAE-based Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Louvre Abu Dhabi represented a distinctive model of partnership between the two friendly countries, including political, economic and cultural aspects.