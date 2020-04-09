UAE Gets Invitation to Participate in G20 Energy Talks as Honorary Guest - Ministry

The United Arab Emirates has been invited to take part in the upcoming talks of G20 energy ministers as a honorary guest, the country's Energy Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has been invited to take part in the upcoming talks of G20 energy ministers as a honorary guest, the country's Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

"The #UAE has received an invitation to participate as a honorary guest in the G20 Energy Ministers Meeting, which will be held remotely tomorrow," the ministry wrote on Twitter,