UAE Gives Go-Ahead to Russian Rescue Flights Amid Pandemic - Official

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has given a go-ahead to Russian airlines to airlift Russian nationals trapped by the coronavirus lockdown, a senior UAE official told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Russian fights were delayed to evacuate Russian citizens from the UAE .

.. due to lack of necessary permission, but this issue has been settled already, they got the permissions, we expect the arrival of Russian evacuation flights in several hours," the official said.