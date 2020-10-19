UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Government Officially Ratifies Peace Deal With Israel

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:40 PM

UAE Government Officially Ratifies Peace Deal With Israel

The UAE Council of Ministers said on Monday that it had officially approved the normalization deal with Israel

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The UAE Council of Ministers said on Monday that it had officially approved the normalization deal with Israel.

"The Council of Ministers chaired by [Prime Minister] Mohammed bin Rashid [Al Maktoum] decided to ratify the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement: Treaty of Peace, Diplomatic Relations and Full Normalization Between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel, and also ordered the initiation of constitutional procedures to issue a federal decree ratifying the treaty," the government wrote on Twitter.

Israel signed the US-brokered landmark peace agreement with the UAE, along with Bahrain, during an official ceremony held at the White House on September 15. Since that date, work has begun on formalizing a range of bilateral and multilateral agreements, covering sectors such as trade, aviation, energy and research.

Bahrain and the UAE became the third and fourth Arab nations to officially normalize relations with Israel, after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Related Topics

Israel Egypt Twitter White House UAE Rashid Bahrain United Arab Emirates September Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy visits Dubai Police General HQ, re ..

1 minute ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 4th edition of Tole ..

16 minutes ago

&#039;UAE Warriors Arabia&#039; to kick-start in J ..

16 minutes ago

Montenegrin Coalition Member Deplores Planned Dril ..

32 minutes ago

Punjab govt taking steps to control price hike: Ad ..

32 minutes ago

WHO Hopes to Get Info on Pause in COVID-19 Treatme ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.