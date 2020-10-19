UAE Government Officially Ratifies Peace Deal With Israel

The UAE Council of Ministers said on Monday that it had officially approved the normalization deal with Israel

"The Council of Ministers chaired by [Prime Minister] Mohammed bin Rashid [Al Maktoum] decided to ratify the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement: Treaty of Peace, Diplomatic Relations and Full Normalization Between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel, and also ordered the initiation of constitutional procedures to issue a federal decree ratifying the treaty," the government wrote on Twitter.

Israel signed the US-brokered landmark peace agreement with the UAE, along with Bahrain, during an official ceremony held at the White House on September 15. Since that date, work has begun on formalizing a range of bilateral and multilateral agreements, covering sectors such as trade, aviation, energy and research.

Bahrain and the UAE became the third and fourth Arab nations to officially normalize relations with Israel, after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.