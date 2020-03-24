UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Days Earlier Than Planned Due to COVID-19

The United Arab Emirates decided to stop passenger flights and transit flights through its airports on Tuesday, two days earlier than previously announced, the Dubai Airports said in a statement

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The United Arab Emirates decided to stop passenger flights and transit flights through its airports on Tuesday, two days earlier than previously announced, the Dubai Airports said in a statement.

"In these unprecedented times of uncertainty, the decision has been made by the UAE authorities to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights, and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE, for two weeks, subject to reassessment, as part of the precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, starting at 11:59 pm [19:59 GMT] on Tuesday 24 March," the statement said.

On Monday morning, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority announced that all flights, except for those used for the evacuation of foreigners from the Emirates and cargo flights, would be suspended for 48 hours.

The country's health ministry reported 45 new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, bringing the total number to 198, with 41 of them cured. The coronavirus was detected in six Russians residing in the UAE, and one of them has recovered.

Earlier, the UAE authorities decided to close all large hypermarkets and stores except for grocery stores and pharmacies for two weeks from Monday.