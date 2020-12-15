The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday strongly denounced an attack on a vessel for the fuel transportation in Saudi Arabia's port city of Jeddah, considering the incident a fresh terror attempt to undermine security and stability in the region

A Saudi energy ministry spokesman has previously said that the ship in the Jeddah port was attacked with an explosive-laden boat in the early hours of Monday. The incident did not result in any casualties, and no damage was caused to unloading facilities.

This attack and several earlier ones were designated as acts of terrorism, according to the spokesman.

"The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting a ship for transporting fuel in the city of Jeddah via a booby-trapped boat," the ministry said in a statement.

Abu Dhabi views this act as "a new proof of terror groups' willingness to undermine security and stability in the region," the ministry added, reiterating its full solidarity with the kingdom over such attacks.

Together with the UAE, other Arab countries, including Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt and Lebanon, also expressed their firm condemnation of the attack.