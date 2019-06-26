(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The United Arab Emirates does not have any credible information at the moment that would make it possible to blame any state over the recent attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said Wednesday.

"We have to be professional about this issue. At the moment, experts are considering it ...

We cannot blame any state at the moment because we do not have any such credible information," the minister told a press conference.

"If other countries have clearer information, I am certain that the international community would readily listen. But we have to be very serious and cautious so that it would be verified, scientifically checked information that would be credible to the international community," the minister said.