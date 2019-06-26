UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Has No Proof Of Any State's Culpability In Gulf Of Oman Attack - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 04:08 PM

UAE Has No Proof of Any State's Culpability in Gulf of Oman Attack - Foreign Minister

The United Arab Emirates does not have any credible information at the moment that would make it possible to blame any state over the recent attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The United Arab Emirates does not have any credible information at the moment that would make it possible to blame any state over the recent attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said Wednesday.

"We have to be professional about this issue. At the moment, experts are considering it ...

We cannot blame any state at the moment because we do not have any such credible information," the minister told a press conference.

"If other countries have clearer information, I am certain that the international community would readily listen. But we have to be very serious and cautious so that it would be verified, scientifically checked information that would be credible to the international community," the minister said.

Related Topics

Attack UAE Oman Oil United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Atif Khan unveiled logo of 33rd National Games ami ..

4 minutes ago

New Zealand win toss, Elect to bat first

4 minutes ago

Syrian Kurd militia attack kills Turkish soldier: ..

4 minutes ago

First case of dengue reported in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

9 minutes ago

Saudi State Minister Says US Economic Plan in Mide ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.