UAE Has One Of World's Highest Recovery Rates Due To Anti-COVID-19 Measures - Official

UAE Has One of World's Highest Recovery Rates Due to Anti-COVID-19 Measures - Official

The United Arab Emirates has shown one of the highest COVID-19 recovery rates around the globe due to the precautionary measures issued by the health authorities, such as early diagnosis and increased testing, Director General of Dubai's COVID-19 Command and Control Centre Amer al-Sharif said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has shown one of the highest COVID-19 recovery rates around the globe due to the precautionary measures issued by the health authorities, such as early diagnosis and increased testing, Director General of Dubai's COVID-19 Command and Control Centre Amer al-Sharif said on Friday.

"UAE has a clear strategy to expand medical testing across all segments of the community. The goal is to ensure early diagnosis, isolate cases and contain the virus. The country has adopted a clear policy on this since the beginning of the outbreak and the results achieved vindicate this strategy," al-Sharif said, as quoted by the Al Arabiya broadcaster.

Al-Sharif noted that UAE Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan considered the country to be "on the verge of a positive breakthrough" in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

One of the post-pandemic priorities for Dubai's healthcare sector will be to ensure that infectious disease experts be fully involved in the sector's work and that medical services are linked to academic and research institutions to create the country's comprehensive healthcare system, the official added.

According to Al Arabiya, the proportion of recovered patients in the UAE amounts to 32.9 percent of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.

Both the UAE's capital of Abu Dhabi and Dubai have begun to ease the lockdown restrictions that were enforced in March due to the ongoing spread of the disease.

To date, the UAE has registered 21,084 COVID-19 cases, with 208 disease-related deaths and 6,930 recoveries.

