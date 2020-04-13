UAE Health Authorities Report 172 New COVID-19 Recoveries to Total of 852

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the United Arab Emirates has grown by 172 over the past 24 hours to a total of 852, and three more fatalities brought the death toll to 25, the UAE government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the United Arab Emirates has grown by 172 over the past 24 hours to a total of 852, and three more fatalities brought the death toll to 25, the UAE government said.

Citing UAE Health Ministry spokeswoman Farida Hosani, the government said that the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country had reached 852, "with 172 cases fully recovered today after receiving treatment."

"We are increasing testing across the UAE and an additional 23,380 Covid-19 tests were performed. People of determination will also be able to get tested through home testing service the #UAEGov provides," Hosani was further quoted as saying during a briefing on the COVID-19 response in the UAE.

The official said that three new fatalities had been confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 25.

Acknowledging that "no studies could give a specific timescale for when the Covid-19 cases may finally peak before we see the curve flattened," Hosani said that precautionary measures and practices like social distancing and increased testing were expected to slow the spread of infection.

The UAE government did not specify the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Monday.