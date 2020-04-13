UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Health Authorities Report 172 New COVID-19 Recoveries To Total Of 852

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:59 PM

UAE Health Authorities Report 172 New COVID-19 Recoveries to Total of 852

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the United Arab Emirates has grown by 172 over the past 24 hours to a total of 852, and three more fatalities brought the death toll to 25, the UAE government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the United Arab Emirates has grown by 172 over the past 24 hours to a total of 852, and three more fatalities brought the death toll to 25, the UAE government said.

Citing UAE Health Ministry spokeswoman Farida Hosani, the government said that the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country had reached 852, "with 172 cases fully recovered today after receiving treatment."

"We are increasing testing across the UAE and an additional 23,380 Covid-19 tests were performed. People of determination will also be able to get tested through home testing service the #UAEGov provides," Hosani was further quoted as saying during a briefing on the COVID-19 response in the UAE.

The official said that three new fatalities had been confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 25.

Acknowledging that "no studies could give a specific timescale for when the Covid-19 cases may finally peak before we see the curve flattened," Hosani said that precautionary measures and practices like social distancing and increased testing were expected to slow the spread of infection.

The UAE government did not specify the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Monday.

Related Topics

UAE United Arab Emirates May From Government

Recent Stories

UAE now reaping fruits of years-long education adv ..

31 minutes ago

DoH-Abu Dhabi launches Remote Healthcare Platform ..

31 minutes ago

US Supreme Court to hear Trump taxes case in May

31 minutes ago

Vietnam Sends 150,000 Medical Masks to Russia to H ..

31 minutes ago

Putin warns Russia to prepare for 'extraordinary' ..

31 minutes ago

Chelsea rejoice Vialli's cancer recovery

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.