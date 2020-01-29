UrduPoint.com
UAE Health Ministry Says Four Members Of One Chinese Family Infected With Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:20 PM

UAE Health Ministry Says Four Members of One Chinese Family Infected With Coronavirus

The UAE Health Ministry said on Wednesday, after confirming the first case of the new coronavirus in the country, that four people were infected and all of them were members of one Chinese famil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The UAE Health Ministry said on Wednesday, after confirming the first case of the new coronavirus in the country, that four people were infected and all of them were members of one Chinese family.

"All family members are in stable condition and the situation was contained by following the most necessary precautionary measures adopted globally when dealing with infected cases," the ministry's statement, released by the official Emirates News Agency, read.

The ministry added the situation was "not a cause for concern", since "all the necessary precautions in accordance with the scientific recommendations, conditions and standards approved by the World Health Organisation" were implemented.

