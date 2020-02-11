UAE Health Ministry Says Indian National Tested Positive for Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) An Indian national has tested positive for the new type of coronavirus in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) bringing the total number of those infected in the country to eight, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has said.

"The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced today the eighth confirmed case of new coronavirus in the UAE, which is an Indian national who had interacted with a recently diagnosed person," the ministry said in a press release late on Monday.

On Sunday, the ministry announced the country's first coronavirus recovery case a Chinese national, 73.

"All reported cases are in stable condition, except for one case, who is being put under close observation by a team of senior consultants at the Intensive Care Unit," the statement said.

The new strain of coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, was first detected in China's Wuhan in December and has since spread to at least 25 countries. In China alone, the virus has already left more than 1,000 people dead and over 42,000 infected. The UAE is still the only state on the Arabian Peninsula where the new coronavirus was detected.