UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Hopes To Enhance Comprehensive Ties With Russia - Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:24 AM

UAE Hopes to Enhance Comprehensive Ties With Russia - Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

The United Arab Emirates hopes to deepen ties with Russia across all spheres to the benefit of both nations, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The United Arab Emirates hopes to deepen ties with Russia across all spheres to the benefit of both nations, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin spent a day in Abu Dhabi as part of his Middle East tour after visiting Saudi Arabia on Monday. He co-chaired an economic cooperation meeting together with the city's crown prince.

"The past years saw ties between the UAE and Russia strengthen significantly in all spheres and we would like to confirm that we are determined to deepen and broaden these ties in the interest of both nations," Mohammed bin Zayed said.

Putin was received at the Qasr Al Watan palace in Abu Dhabi. The crown prince posted photos of the president's limousine heading for the palace accompanied by UAE troops on horseback as jets create a trail of smoke in the colors of the Russian national flag overhead.

Related Topics

Russia UAE Abu Dhabi Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Middle East All Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Beijing Vows 'Strong' Response to US Legislation i ..

16 minutes ago

Two policemen killed, 20 children wounded in Afgha ..

26 minutes ago

Pedersen's Visit to Damascus Last Preparation Befo ..

46 minutes ago

'Dynamite comes in small packages' - Kolbe praises ..

46 minutes ago

Robbers kill a man in Pindi

56 minutes ago

Any attempt to blackmail govt won't be tolerated : ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.