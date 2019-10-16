UAE Hopes to Enhance Comprehensive Ties With Russia - Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

The United Arab Emirates hopes to deepen ties with Russia across all spheres to the benefit of both nations, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The United Arab Emirates hopes to deepen ties with Russia across all spheres to the benefit of both nations, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin spent a day in Abu Dhabi as part of his Middle East tour after visiting Saudi Arabia on Monday. He co-chaired an economic cooperation meeting together with the city's crown prince.

"The past years saw ties between the UAE and Russia strengthen significantly in all spheres and we would like to confirm that we are determined to deepen and broaden these ties in the interest of both nations," Mohammed bin Zayed said.

Putin was received at the Qasr Al Watan palace in Abu Dhabi. The crown prince posted photos of the president's limousine heading for the palace accompanied by UAE troops on horseback as jets create a trail of smoke in the colors of the Russian national flag overhead.