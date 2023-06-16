UAE Hopes to Welcome 1Mln Russian Tourists This Year - President

President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Friday that this year his country hopes to host 1 million Russian tourists

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) President of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Friday that this year his country hopes to host 1 million Russian tourists.

"I believe that cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries plays a big role in the development of our bilateral relations.

For example, bilateral tourism is developing greatly. We hope to welcome 1 million Russian tourists this year," Al Nahyan said at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

