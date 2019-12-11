UAE Hosts 7th Islamic Conference of Health Ministers

The United Arab Emirates will host the seventh session of the Islamic Conference of Health Ministers in its capital Abu Dhabi from 15 to 17 December 2019

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019)

High on the list of the issues to be discussed by the OIC health ministers are the OIC Strategic Health Programme of Action (SHPA) 2014-2023 and how to foster cooperation in relation to it.

Discussions will also cover healthy lifestyles as well as prevention and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases, health emergencies and disasters, maternal and child health and nutrition, self-reliance in the production of medicines, vaccines and medical technologies.



Other issues slated for discussion are the latest developments regarding the operationalization of the OIC Medical Corps, establishment of centers of excellence on vaccines and biotechnological products, the health portal and the activities of the Islamic Advisory Group for Polio Eradication.