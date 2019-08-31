UAE in Talks With Russia on Removing Economic Barriers to Boost Food Trade - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The United Arab Emirates discussing with Russia the possibility of removing economic barriers so that the country could increase its imports of Russian food products, UAE Minister for Food Security Mariam Muhairi told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are in discussions with Russian government that we want ... to remove barriers, to increase food trade from Russia to the UAE," the minister said on the sidelines of the Aqdar World Summit in Moscow.

Asked about particular agreements, Mehairi said that the UAE could potentially work with Russia on a project similar to Moscow Food City, the largest wholesale food distribution center in Russia.

"We visited Moscow Food City, which was a very impressive for us, and we want to see this kind of idea in the UAE," the minister said.

Commenting on whether the UAE wants to buy Russian grain, Mehairi said that the issue would be touched upon during the discussions, but no specific volumes were known yet.

"At the moment, to talk about numbers is very difficult, because we are in discussion now on how we can ease the logistics between the countries, and what we can do to enhance bringing the grain into our country, and set up a hub for grain there," the minister said, adding that the parties were also studying ways of making the grain shipments beneficial for both countries.

The 3rd Aqdar World Summit, initiated by the UAE government, is being held in the Russian capital from August 29-September 1. The forum brings together academics, researchers, scholars and educators who present and discuss new trends in educational practices.

This year, the summit has been organized at the same time as the 3rd Moscow Global Forum "City for Education," which is dedicated to the same topics and has gathered over 100 exhibitors and more than 1,000 speakers.