UAE, India Agree to Boost Energy, Defense Ties, Increase Food Supply Chain Reliability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, during which the two discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations, as well as energy partnership and defense exchanges.

"I had the pleasure of welcoming Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi to Abu Dhabi today. We discussed the ongoing progress of our bilateral ties, our shared interest in promoting sustainable global growth, and ways to further boost collaboration between our countries & our people," Al Nahyan wrote on Twitter.

The leaders agreed to further strengthen energy partnership, according to a joint statement published by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

"The leaders resolved to further enhance bilateral partnership in the energy field, both in oil, gas, and renewable energy. Both sides will take forward their cooperation in Green Hydrogen, solar energy and grid connectivity," the statement read.

Both sides also agreed to intensify defense exchanges, the statement noted.

"They also agreed to enhance defense exchanges, sharing of experiences, training, and capacity building," the statement added.

Al Nahyan and Modi noted the importance of increasing reliability of food supply chains, the statement read.

"Recognizing the importance of food security, the leaders reiterated their resolve to promote the reliability and resilience of food supply chains and expand food and agriculture trade, including through food corridors projects in India," the statement read.

On Wednesday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that Modi would go to Abu Dhabi on July 15 to hold negotiations with Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral cooperation in defense, energy, health care, food security and other areas.