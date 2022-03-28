UrduPoint.com

UAE Investment Company Mubadala To Suspend Investments In Russia - CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 07:06 PM

UAE Investment Company Mubadala to Suspend Investments in Russia - CEO

UAE's top sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company is halting its investment in the Russian economy over the conflict in Ukraine, the head of the fund said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) UAE's top sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company is halting its investment in the Russian economy over the conflict in Ukraine, the head of the fund said on Monday.

The company's CEO, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, said that the the conflict in Ukraine will have catastrophic consequences.

In light of this, the head of the company decided to "pause investment" in Russian market.

According to the fund's website, investments in Russia represent less than 1% of its investment portfolio.

