UAE Invites Assad to Attend UN Climate Conference COP28 to Be Held in Dubai - UAE Embassy

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has invited Syrian President Bashar Assad to take part in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) scheduled to take place in Dubai later this year, the UAE Embassy in Damascus said on Monday.

"Syrian President Bashar Assad has received the acting UAE Ambassador to Syria, AbdulHakeem EbraheemYousef AlTabour Al-Nuaimi, who presented him with an invitation from the president of the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to participate in the COP28 conference," the embassy said in a statement.

The UN climate conference will take place from November 30 to December 12.