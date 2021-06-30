UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Invites Israel To Expo 2020 In Dubai - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 01:00 PM

UAE Invites Israel to Expo 2020 in Dubai - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended an invitation to Israeli companies during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, offering them an opportunity to attend the World Expo 2020, which will be held in October in Dubai, the Emirati WAM news agency reported.

On Tuesday, Lapid arrived in Abu Dhabi in his first foreign visit since he took office, and the first such trip by a top Israeli diplomat to the UAE since the countries established diplomatic ties in September 2020. During his visit, Lapid officially opened the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai.

He is also to take part in the opening of an Israeli pavilion on the territory of the exhibition complex for Expo.

According to the outlet, Al Nahyan said that he was looking forward to active Israeli participation in the event, which would be attended by more than 195 countries to exchange on ways to form a post-pandemic future and move toward sustainable development.

The diplomats also discussed the situation in the middle East, as well as the importance of using the US-brokered Abraham Peace Accord, signed last August and ratified in October, to normalize relations between Israel and the UAE.

Related Topics

World Exchange Israel UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Middle East August September October 2020 Event Top

Recent Stories

Israeli foreign minister says ‘they’re here to ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia to launch a second national airline

55 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 27 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

1 hour ago

Being a mother for working women is not easy, says ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 979 new cases of coronavirus, 27 ..

2 hours ago

WB provides $800mn Program Support to Pakistan to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.