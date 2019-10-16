UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Invites Russians To Take Part In Food Innovation Contest - Minister For Food Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 12:24 PM

UAE Invites Russians to Take Part in Food Innovation Contest - Minister for Food Security

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) looks forward to the participation of Russian individuals and companies in the Foodtech Challenge, a contest aimed at encouraging food and agricultural innovation, UAE Minister of State for Food Security Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri told Sputnik

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) looks forward to the participation of Russian individuals and companies in the Foodtech Challenge, a contest aimed at encouraging food and agricultural innovation, UAE Minister of State for Food Security Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri told Sputnik.

On September 24, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched registration for the contest designed to develop solutions which can be used in the implementation of the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051. The plan aims to diversify food imports and increase local production of food, among other measures.

"This food challenge is a global challenge. We invite everybody, especially the youth, entrepreneurs, startups, to come and help us find solutions for growing food, managing food ... This an invitation for everybody. I am sure you have very wise minds in Russia as well. And maybe they can help to find a solution. The prize is $1 million. There will four prize winners for this. We look forward to entries from Russia," Almheiri said.

The UAE faces complex challenges in food and agriculture due to the desert environment and reliance on the food imports. According to media reports, up to 90 percent of food consumed in the country is imported.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Agriculture UAE Rashid United Arab Emirates September Media From Million

Recent Stories

Shahbaz Sharif will not openly support Maulana's m ..

26 seconds ago

Huawei says revenue in first three quarters up 24. ..

46 seconds ago

Huawei says nine-month revenue up despite US press ..

47 seconds ago

Kenyan President to Head Delegation to Russia-Afri ..

49 seconds ago

Wahab Riaz leads Southern Punjab to four-wicket wi ..

5 minutes ago

Control of PML-N may go to any other instead of Sh ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.