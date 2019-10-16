UAE Invites Russians to Take Part in Food Innovation Contest - Minister for Food Security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) looks forward to the participation of Russian individuals and companies in the Foodtech Challenge, a contest aimed at encouraging food and agricultural innovation, UAE Minister of State for Food Security Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri told Sputnik.

On September 24, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched registration for the contest designed to develop solutions which can be used in the implementation of the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051. The plan aims to diversify food imports and increase local production of food, among other measures.

"This food challenge is a global challenge. We invite everybody, especially the youth, entrepreneurs, startups, to come and help us find solutions for growing food, managing food ... This an invitation for everybody. I am sure you have very wise minds in Russia as well. And maybe they can help to find a solution. The prize is $1 million. There will four prize winners for this. We look forward to entries from Russia," Almheiri said.

The UAE faces complex challenges in food and agriculture due to the desert environment and reliance on the food imports. According to media reports, up to 90 percent of food consumed in the country is imported.