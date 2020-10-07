UAE, Israel minister in historic first meeting at Berlin Holocaust Memorial

The foreign ministers of Israel and the United Arab Emirates visited the Holocaust Memorial in central Berlin during their "historic" first meeting in the German capital on Tuesday

Israel's Gabi Ashkenazi and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan bumped elbows in line with measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus, as they met face-to-face for the first time after their countries, once longtime foes, signed a US-brokered deal in mid-September to normalise relations.