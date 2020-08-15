UAE-Israel Peace Deal Amounts to Betrayal of Palestinian Cause - PFLP Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The surprise peace process agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel is a betrayal to the Palestinian cause and Arab people, leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Maher al-Taher, told Sputnik on Friday.

"[UAE-Israel deal is] a step of treachery and a complete betrayal of the Palestinian cause, and before that, it is a betrayal of our Arab people in the Emirates and a betrayal of the Arab people," al-Taher said, adding that the move indicates close ties between UAE and Israeli leadership.

Al-Taher went on to stress that the move towards normalization of ties is primarily a way for US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to court voters and score electoral points amid numerous internal problems.

"The US and Trump are suffering real internal problems, especially at the cusp of a new election... The Zionist entity and Netanyahu are also going through serious internal stalemate with demonstrations practically at his doorstep. This way Trump and Netanyahu wanted to market themselves electorally and reach an achievement before the American and Israeli voter," al-Taher, who heads the political department of the PFLP politburo, said to Sputnik.

On Thursday, Trump announced that the US has brokered a peace deal that will see Israel and the UAE fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties. In addition, Israel will suspend plans to declare sovereignty over occupied Palestinian territories. Palestine has decried the deal as aggression against its people. Iran and Turkey have also denounced it.