UAE-Israel Peace Deal Will Take Time to Be Fully Enforced - White House Adviser

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

It will take some time for the United Arab Emirates-Israel peace agreement to be fully implemented, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) It will take some time for the United Arab Emirates-Israel peace agreement to be fully implemented, White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner told reporters on Thursday.

"It's going to take a while for these agreements to get fully enforced and to go," Kushner said. "Right now, the focus that Israel is going to be applying is toward building this relationship. The opportunities that are now created because of this from an investment point of view, from an innovation point of view, from a health point of view, from a tourism point of view and, most importantly for both countries, from a security point of view - are very robust."

Despite the multilateral peace agreement with the UAE, plans to annex the Jewish settlement enclaves of the West Bank remain in the works, it is only a postponement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a special address live on Israeli TV channels.

Netanyahu also stressed that the implementation of the annexation plans would be carried out in contact with the United States. The US partners just asked Israel to wait, he said.

US chief allies in the Middle East, Israel and six Arab monarchies of the Gulf, have been reportedly cooperating in secret over recent years, brought together by mutually perceived threats of Iran's regional expansionism and the rise of Sunni radicals.

Both countries will exchange embassies and ambassadors. They are expected to sign a package of bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, and "other areas of mutual benefit." Among other things, Israel and the UAE will launch direct flights to allow Muslim pilgrims to visit Jerusalem holy sites.

The deal will have major implications for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, seemingly indefinitely deferring plans to annex a third of the occupied West Bank. Israel was expected as early as in July to apply its sovereignty over the territories claimed by the Palestinian for the state of their own, but without much explanation reneged on the move, though it was endorsed in Trump's "deal of the century" peace initiative.