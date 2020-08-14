UAE-Israel Relations: Turkish President warns UAE of ending ties

(@fidahassanain)

Turkish Foreign Minister has also condemned this diplomatic move by the UAE authorities, saying that UAE wanted tensions in the region by building relations with Israel. He said UAE betrayed Palestinians for its own benefit.

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned United Arab Emirates to suspend diplomatic ties with it after its new relation with Israel on Friday.

The Turkish President said that they might recall their ambassador from Abu Dhabi, saying that Israel’s attitude towards Palestine was unacceptable.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a new agreement in a bid to normalize their relations. The UAE made this new deal in exchange of Israel suspending annexation of occupied West Bank territory.