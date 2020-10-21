UrduPoint.com
UAE, Israel Sign Deal On Air Transport Services To Strengthen Ties - UAE State Media

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:23 PM

UAE, Israel Sign Deal on Air Transport Services to Strengthen Ties - UAE State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The civil aviation authorities of the United Arab Emirates and Israel have signed an agreement on air transport services in a bid to boost bilateral cooperation in the aviation field, UAE's state-owned WAM news agency reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, high-ranking Israeli officials and the UAE government delegation concluded a total of four agreements in the various fields of cooperation, with one of them related to visa-free travel.

The agreements were reached during the first official visit of top UAE officials to Israel since the signing of the US-sponsored landmark peace agreement at the White House in mid-September.

The Tuesday signing ceremony held in Israel's Tel Aviv was also attended by US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

Earlier in the week, the UAE Council of Ministers announced that it had officially ratified the normalization deal with Israel.

Israel White House UAE Visit United Arab Emirates Government Agreement

