UAE-Israel Visa Exemption Delayed Until Early July Over COVID-19 - State Media

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The beginning of a visa-free regime between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which was due to take place in February, has been postponed until July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Israel's state-run Kan broadcaster reported on Monday.

Israel and the UAE, with the participation of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, earlier signed a number of agreements between the states, including one on the visa-free regime. The deal should have gone into effect starting on February 12.

According to the broadcaster, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the top Israeli diplomatic body that an agreement on the exemption of entry visas for Israeli citizens would be suspended for six months in light of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The news outlet reported that the visa-free regime between the two countries had been halted until July 1. Until that date, Israelis must obtain visas for the departure to the UAE through travel agencies or airlines.

Following the signing of a landmark US-mediated peace agreement between the UAE and Israel in September, the two nations have been seeking ways to promote and advance bilateral cooperation in energy, agriculture, tourism and investment.