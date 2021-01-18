UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE-Israel Visa Exemption Delayed Until Early July Over COVID-19 - State Media

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 11:41 PM

UAE-Israel Visa Exemption Delayed Until Early July Over COVID-19 - State Media

The beginning of a visa-free regime between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which was due to take place in February, has been postponed until July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Israel's state-run Kan broadcaster reported on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The beginning of a visa-free regime between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which was due to take place in February, has been postponed until July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Israel's state-run Kan broadcaster reported on Monday.

Israel and the UAE, with the participation of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, earlier signed a number of agreements between the states, including one on the visa-free regime. The deal should have gone into effect starting on February 12.

According to the broadcaster, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the top Israeli diplomatic body that an agreement on the exemption of entry visas for Israeli citizens would be suspended for six months in light of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The news outlet reported that the visa-free regime between the two countries had been halted until July 1. Until that date, Israelis must obtain visas for the departure to the UAE through travel agencies or airlines.

Following the signing of a landmark US-mediated peace agreement between the UAE and Israel in September, the two nations have been seeking ways to promote and advance bilateral cooperation in energy, agriculture, tourism and investment.

Related Topics

Israel Agriculture UAE United Arab Emirates February July September Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of Dubai Cust ..

54 seconds ago

W25 Fujairah International Women’s Tennis Tourna ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry launche ..

46 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed: &#039;UAE is gaining increased ..

1 hour ago

Russia Interested in Stable Peace on Korean Penins ..

16 minutes ago

32 shops, restaurants sealed over anti Covid-19 SO ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.