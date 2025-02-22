UAE Issues New Guidelines For Visa Fee, Applications
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2025 | 11:50 AM
UAE embassy spokesperson says visa fee has been set at $69 per person, and all visa applications must be submitted online
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2025) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday issued the new guidelines regarding visa applications including the fee.
The UAE Embassy spokesperson said that the visa fee has been set at $69 per person, and all visa applications must be submitted online.
He stated that after applying for the visa, a notification would be issued, and the applicants must keep the required documents with them.
The UAE Embassy further specified that applicants must have a minimum bank balance of $5,000 or its equivalent in their bank statement.
Additionally, when submitting the application at the embassy, the proof of hotel booking or accommodation must be provided, along with a confirmed return ticket.
The passport must be valid for at least six months, and the visa fee must be deposited into a designated Alfalah Bank account.
New guidelines for children's visas
New instructions have also been issued regarding children's visas:
Children under 5 years are not required to visit the visa center
Children aged 6 to 15 years must have their photographs taken at visa center
Children aged 15 years and above must visit visa center in person
Biometric verification and visa processing will be completed at visa center
