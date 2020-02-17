UAE issues reactor licence for first Arab nuclear power plant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Arab Emirates said it has issued a licence for a reactor at its Barakah nuclear power plant, the first in the Arab world, and that it would begin operating in the "near future"

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) The United Arab Emirates said it has issued a licence for a reactor at its Barakah nuclear power plant, the first in the Arab world, and that it would begin operating in the "near future".

The national nuclear regulator "has approved the issuance" of the operating licence for the first of four reactors at the plant, Hamad al-Kaabi, the UAE representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency, told a press conference.