UAE, Japan discuss 'defence' cooperation after Gulf attacks

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ):Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed met with a top Japanese military official Monday, days after a Japan-owned tanker was rocked by explosions in Gulf waters.

Sheikh Mohammed and General Koji Yamazaki, chief of staff of Japan's ground forces, discussed cooperation "in the defence and military sectors", the United Arab Emirates news agency WAM reported.

The tanker Kokuka Courageous was carrying highly flammable methanol through the Gulf of Oman on Thursday when it was set ablaze along with the Norwegian-operated Front Altair -- the second assault in a month on tankers in the strategic shipping lane.