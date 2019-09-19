UrduPoint.com
UAE Joins US-Led International Maritime Security Coalition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:09 PM

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has joined the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC), an international coalition led by the United States, which aims to ensure the freedom of maritime navigation and international trade, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported on Thursday, citing the UAE Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has joined the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC), an international coalition led by the United States, which aims to ensure the freedom of maritime navigation and international trade, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported on Thursday, citing the UAE Foreign Ministry.

The country's decision to join the alliance comes in support of international efforts to secure maritime navigation and trade, as well as to contribute to the maintenance of peace in the region, Director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, said, as quoted by the news outlet.

The United States is trying to assemble an international coalition to protect Hormuz and other waters in the Persian Gulf region from what it perceives to be a threat from Iran.

So far, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Australia and Bahrain have said that they will join the effort.

Several countries including France, Germany, Japan, Norway and South Korea have so far declined the US invitation to join the maritime coalition.

Tensions have escalated in the Persian Gulf over the past several months, especially around the standoff between Iran and the United States. Washington blames Tehran for a series of attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman and the Hormuz Strait, however, Tehran has refuted the accusations.

US officials have also accused Iran of orchestrating Saturday's attacks on Saudi oil facilities, but Iranian leaders have denied any involvement.

